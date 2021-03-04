Paul R. Moran

Paul R. Moran, 79, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at home in Fontana with his family, following a long battle with leukemia.

Paul is survived by his wife Kathleen Mary (Fish); his children Mary (Matt) Anderson, Maureen (John Ashenden) Moran, Bonnie (Walt) Liptak, and Sheila Moran; grandchildren Bridget, Darby, Ian, Caitlin, John, Emily, Allison, Sadie, Joe, Margo and Sean. Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

Paul was born in Chicago to Paul and Marjorie (Cronin) Moran. Although an only child, he grew up as the eldest of a large group of cousins and part of a very tight-knit extended family on the west side and in the near west suburbs of Chicago. After graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep in 1959, Paul studied economics at Loyola University of Chicago, where he met Kathleen, known to her friends and family as Kay. Paul and Kay married in 1964 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Evergreen Park.

While raising their four daughters in the western suburbs of Chicago and later, Fontana, Paul and Kay ran a successful trucking company for almost 50 years. In his free time, Paul enjoyed reading, walking his dogs and spending time with family and friends. Paul was known for his love of learning, especially about cars, trucks and all things mechanical, and sharing his knowledge with others.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Benedict Catholic Church and burial followed at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or at https://www.lls.org.

