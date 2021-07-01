Penny L. Pozulp

Feb. 23, 1950 - June 24, 2021

WILLIAMS BAY - Penny L. Pozulp, age 71, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born in Blue Island, IL on February 23, 1950 to John and Lydia (Chapman) Conrad. She grew up in Palos Park, IL where in the third grade she met the man who would become the absolute love of her life. She and Keith became instant friends but did not start dating until their senior year of high school, where she was crowned Prom Queen and Keith was her escort.

Penny went on to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She pledged the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and majored in Education with a minor in Library Sciences. Penny and Keith dated throughout college, making countless memories together on campus as Fighting Illini. One week after college graduation, they began their life together as husband and wife and were married on June 17, 1972.

Penny was a talented elementary school teacher for several years before stepping into the role she was born to play - devoted and loving mom to Keith, Jr. and Kristy. She dedicated her time to raising her children and caring for her family. Many years were spent volunteering at her kids' school and being a leader in the PTA (Parent Teacher Association). She was Kristy's soccer coach for eight years and an avid tennis player, passing her love for the game on to Keith, Jr. Penny enjoyed photography, water skiing and snow skiing (and didn't let her fear of heights keep her off the chairlifts!), boating, and taking long walks around her beloved Geneva Lake.

Penny brought remarkable things to our family and one of the most notable was introducing us to Geneva Lake. Her family's history with this special lake began in the 1920s with her grandfather. Her love for the lake never changed, and in the early 1980s she convinced Keith to spend a few summer weeks in Cedar Point Park in a rental home and taught him how to drive a boat. The lake worked its magic on the Pozulp family and in 1987, they purchased their home and started what would be a beautiful life at the lake.

In later years, Penny returned to teaching and spent six additional years with her third grade students before retiring. Afterwards, she and her soulmate continued to reside in their warm Williams Bay home, the same home where their story began in Geneva Lake many years ago. They also made beautiful memories with family and friends at their home in Longboat Key, where Penny loved to walk the beach and hunt for shells. They traveled, most recently going to Italy and San Francisco. Penny also spent precious time visiting her parents in California.

Her family grew as she became the most incredible Nonnie to her three grandchildren and gave them all the love in her heart. Until the last day of her life, Penny's passion was her family and she was the kindest and most genuine person we have ever known.

Penny is survived by her husband, Keith; children: Kristy (Matt) Faytle and Keith (Kristen) Pozulp; grandchildren: Rowan Faytle, Liam Faytle and Lydia Faytle; siblings: John (Barbara) Conrad, Lance (Kelley) Conrad, and Lee (Sandi) Conrad.

Penny is preceded in death by her parents and sister Pam Van Liew.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Fontana Community Church, 275 Kinzie Avenue in Fontana. A Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Parkinson Disease Association. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.