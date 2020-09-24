Peter A. Behrens 1926 - 2020 Peter A. Behrens age 94 of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Peter was born on May 8, 1926 in Linn, WI son of the late Alfred and Amy (Kueker) Behrens. He married the Anita Behrens on January 24, 1976 in MN, she preceded him in death on January 21, 1998. Growing up Peter worked on his family farm, he was the oldest of 8 siblings. He went to the Dunham School which was a one room school house, with no buses, he walked 1 mile each way every day. In 1944 his notice for the Army came in and they loaded him and other recruits on a bus down to Fort Sheridan, IL. From there they all went separate ways, he was sent down to Camp Wheeler, GA for heavy weapons training. They were supposed to get 16 weeks of training but he only received 13 because Eisenhower was running low on men. Boarding the Queen Mary in New Jersey they left for England where he would be transplanted on to a small boat and sent to France. This to us is known as the D-Day invasion. Peter was a part of the 12th Armored Division. Going into combat General Patton made them take off the patches on their uniforms and insignia off the equipment, the Germans kept saying "Who are we fighting?". That's how we got the name "The Mystery Division." WWII ended on May 8, 1945, Peter's Birthday, but he was pulled off of the combat line 2 days before that. Peter received the Bronze Star for Merit, the Bronze Star for Valor and a Purple Heart. When he got back to America, he went to work for an Illinois Professor on his farm to milk his cows in Lake Geneva. Later on, he worked in construction, security at the Abby in Fontana as well as security and maintenance at the Playboy Club in Lake Geneva. Peter is survived by siblings Robert Dolan, Betty Sargent, Margaret Minor, Lillian (Jacob) Griedanus; brother-in-laws Philip Forsythe and Jesse Gutierrez. He is also survived by stepchildren Lori (Dave) Sodomire and Monte (Janet Lucore) Thompson; step-grandchildren Ryan Sodomire and Jeremiah and Joshua Thompson, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Walter and Alfred, Sisters Amanda Gutierrez and Marie Forsythe, sister-in-law Odessa Dolan and brother-in-laws Robin Sargent and Franklin Minor, and step-grandson Monte Thompson, Jr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center St, Lake Geneva) from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at the Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva, WI. Steinke-Lazarcyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Behrens family.