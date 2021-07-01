Menu
Peter James Catlow
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Peter James Catlow

1938 – 2021

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – Peter James Catlow was born May 15, 1938 in Barrington, Illinois to John and Olive Catlow. He passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021, in University City, MO. Peter and his beloved wife Ann lived in Fontana for almost 20 years.

Peter is survived by his wife Ann; his children: Linda (Mark), Terrie (Jorge), John (Heather), Tim (Mindy), and Parker (Annabelle); his grandchildren: Mathew, John, Eric (Angel), Missy (Joey), Jose, Dylan, Annie, Juan, Halle, Peter, Maxwell, Nick, and Jack; his sister: Nita (Kent); his brother Joe; and many special family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents John & Olive Catlow; his in-laws Tom & Peg Gayer.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 7316 Balson Ave., University City, MO, 63130.

Flowers for Ann can be sent to Kingsland Walk Senior Living at 868 Kingsland Ave, University City, MO 63130. Flowers for the Celebration of Life Service can be sent to Christ the King Catholic Church, 7316 Balson Ave., University City, MO, 63130. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association can be made in Pete's name at www.alz.org.

Service details can be found at www.LuptonChapel.com.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
7316 Balson Avenue, University, MO
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.