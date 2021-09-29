Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Miller Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3960 Wooddale Avenue S
Saint Louis Park, MN

Raymond (Bud) Miller, Jr.

April 26, 1930 - Sep. 20, 2021

BLOOMINGTON, MN - Miller, Raymond (Bud), Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully in his home in Bloomington, MN. on September 20 and went to be with his Lord and Savior, leaving behind his beloved wife of 31 years, Lois Daniels Miller. Bud's legacy was his devout faith, love, patience and generosity.

Bud graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Civil Engineering Degree. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bud was owner and president of R.W. Miller and Sons Roadbuilders, and served on many corporate boards.

Bud loved spending time with his family and friends for 27 wonderful years in Naples, FL. He was a great tennis player, fitness enthusiast, and loved traveling with his wife Lois.

Preceded in death by parents R.W. Miller Sr. and Olivia Marie Miller. Children: Michael Miller and Steven Miller; siblings: Nancy Ellen Miller, Karlin McElroy, Nora Turner, William Miller. Wives: Nancy Faber Miller, Elizabeth Anne Miller.

Beloved father of Jeff (Janet), Peter (Leslie), Liz, and John (Margaret). Loving stepfather of Mary Lou Hubly (John), Kevin McCarthy (deceased), Maureen Donnelly (Kevin), Ellen Roeser (Phil), David McCarthy, Sharon McCarthy.

Loving grandfather of 47, and great grandfather of 26. Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

A Requiem mass will take place at the Church of St. Bartholomew, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, Minnesota on Saturday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is one hour before service. Celebrant: Reverend John Klockeman.

Memorial mass at the Church of St. Francis de Sales in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, October 16, 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mary, Schoenstatt Shrine, W284N698 Cherry Lane, Waukesha, WI 53188

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, St Louis Park, MN 952-926-1615


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Church of St. Bartholomew
630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, MN
Oct
2
Requiem Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of St. Bartholomew
630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, MN
Oct
16
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Church of St. Francis de Sales
Lake Geneva, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My heart aches hearing the news. I will always remember Bud and his kind loving heart.
Sharon McCarthy
Daughter
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results