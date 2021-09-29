Raymond (Bud) Miller, Jr.

April 26, 1930 - Sep. 20, 2021

BLOOMINGTON, MN - Miller, Raymond (Bud), Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully in his home in Bloomington, MN. on September 20 and went to be with his Lord and Savior, leaving behind his beloved wife of 31 years, Lois Daniels Miller. Bud's legacy was his devout faith, love, patience and generosity.

Bud graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Civil Engineering Degree. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bud was owner and president of R.W. Miller and Sons Roadbuilders, and served on many corporate boards.

Bud loved spending time with his family and friends for 27 wonderful years in Naples, FL. He was a great tennis player, fitness enthusiast, and loved traveling with his wife Lois.

Preceded in death by parents R.W. Miller Sr. and Olivia Marie Miller. Children: Michael Miller and Steven Miller; siblings: Nancy Ellen Miller, Karlin McElroy, Nora Turner, William Miller. Wives: Nancy Faber Miller, Elizabeth Anne Miller.

Beloved father of Jeff (Janet), Peter (Leslie), Liz, and John (Margaret). Loving stepfather of Mary Lou Hubly (John), Kevin McCarthy (deceased), Maureen Donnelly (Kevin), Ellen Roeser (Phil), David McCarthy, Sharon McCarthy.

Loving grandfather of 47, and great grandfather of 26. Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

A Requiem mass will take place at the Church of St. Bartholomew, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, Minnesota on Saturday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is one hour before service. Celebrant: Reverend John Klockeman.

Memorial mass at the Church of St. Francis de Sales in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, October 16, 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mary, Schoenstatt Shrine, W284N698 Cherry Lane, Waukesha, WI 53188

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, St Louis Park, MN 952-926-1615