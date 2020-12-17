Richard R. Baumbach

1936 - 2020

Richard R. Baumbach, 84 of Delavan, WI passed away peacefully Saturday December 12, 2020 at Froedtert South Medical Center Kenosha, WI. He was born January 4, 1936 in Delavan, WI the son of the late Herman and Florence (Rune) Baumbach. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Donna M. Putman on October 25, 1958 she preceded him in death on November 8, 2017. Richard worked at Western Auto and then with Ajay Sports of Delavan as a Production Manager until he retired. After retirement he worked with his son Dean.

From an early age Dick loved rebuilding anything with a motor which included his first car that he bought, a 1910 Model A. He built a couple of race cars, which he raced at Lake Geneva and Oregon raceways in the late 60's. He raced side by side with Dick Trickle and enjoyed the tough competition. Dick and Donna enjoyed traveling, whether it was by car, motorcycle, motor home or by his Cesena plane. They spent fourteen years in Haines City, FL escaping the Wisconsin winters. They took up square dancing and belonged to various dancing clubs which included the Limber Timbers. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend anyone could ever ask for. He was always there if you needed anything, he was there to help.

He will be greatly missed by his daughter; Deb (Keith) Huebscher of Delavan, WI and his son; Dean (Kathy) Baumbach of Williams Bay, WI and grandson Brock Baumbach of Walworth, WI and by other relatives and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Donna, one brother and one sister.

Private family memorial service will be held with burial in the family plot at East Delavan Union Cemetery Town of Delavan, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory Elkhorn, WI.