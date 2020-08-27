Menu
Richard "Curly" Hansen

August 11, 1935 - August 22, 2020

Richard "Curly" Hansen, 85 of Walworth peacefully passed away in his sleep on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He was born August 11, 1935 at the Charles Grenman Farm in Walworth, Wisconsin.

He was the son of Howard and Hazel Schultz.

Curly is survived by two daughters, Jackie (Brad) Eid of Cornucopia, WI and Teri (Bob) Hayes of Delavan, WI and a son Billy (Chris) Hansen of Sycamore, IL; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother Terry Schultz and sisters Fran Draeger and Jeanne Hutchinson.

A memorial is being planned in the Fall.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Aug. 27, 2020.
