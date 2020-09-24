Richard ""Dick"" R. McLernon 1929 - 2020 Richard "Dick" R. McLernon, a lifelong resident of the Lake Geneva area, died on September 19, 2020, due to Alzheimer's. Richard passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, of 63 years; son Kevin (Terri) McLernon; two grandchildren Robert (Lianna) and David McLernon; siblings Donald (Judy) McLernon, Ella Ficker, Larry (Lynn) McLernon and Bob (Carol) McLernon; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was born on June 10, 1929, the first child of Walter and Alma McLernon. He attended school at Woods School, and was a 1948 graduate of Lake Geneva High School. After graduation Richard served in the U.S. Army 31st Division, 198th tank battalion as a tank driver. After his service, Richard returned to Lake Geneva and started trade school to become a journeyman carpenter. In 1968, Richard took a job with the City of Lake Geneva Street Department and retired from there in 1991. In 1953, Richard met his future wife Dorothy at a Lake Geneva High School football game. Richard and Dorothy were married on June 15, 1957. Shortly after marriage they joined the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church and are still members today. Every Sunday Richard could be found at church, preferably for the early service, except for the months of October, November and early December. That time was for hunting: Richard was an avid waterfowl hunter and outdoorsman. He lived for the fall, spending as much time as he could hunting with his dogs, whether American water spaniels or Labradors. Hunting was Richard's way of spending time outdoors with his dogs, family and friends, and he passed on that love of nature to all who accompanied him. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Alma McLernon, brother in-laws Dean Ficker, Leonard Peck and Bill Woodruff, and sister in-law Vicky McLernon. A visitation will be at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we will be regulating the number of people in the building at any given time. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines while in the building. Masks are required per CDC guidelines. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made to the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church as you are able, at this time. A special thank you goes to Village Glen of Geneva Crossing and the Aurora Hospice team for the special care they gave to Richard. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the McLernon family.