Robert G. Cairns, Sr.

April 13, 1926 - March 30, 2022

CUMBERLAND - Robert G. Cairns, Sr. age 95, passed away on March 30, 2022 in Cumberland, WI. He was born in Richmond, IL April 13, 1926 to the late Ralph E. Cairns and Marie (nee Dammier) Cairns.

After graduating from Williams Bay High School in Williams Bay, WI he served in the U.S. Navy on a minesweeper in the South Pacific during WWII. At the conclusion of the war in 1946, he discharged from the Navy and spent the next four years at UW Stout earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. While at Stout he met the love of his life, Vernette M. Eslinger (of Stanley, WI); they were married on June 10, 1948.

Bob began his career teaching in Park Falls, WI. In 1951 they moved to Racine, WI where Bob was an Industrial Arts teacher at Mitchell Middle School followed by Washington Park High School. Bob also taught adult night school for woodworking and furniture finishing.

In the summer of 1953, Bob built their home in Racine where they raised all seven of their children. The next 30 years of employment was with American Motors and Chrysler Corporation as a Resident Engineer, retiring in 1987. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle and St. Edwards Catholic Churches. In June 2018, Bob and Vernette moved to Cumberland, WI to live near family on beautiful Lower Vermillion Lake. They have enjoyed making new friends while playing bridge at the Cumberland Senior Center. The Northwest WI region is very dear to them because Vernette grew up in Stanley, they honeymooned in Spooner, and Birchwood hosted 40 years of family fishing vacations.

Bob was a man of integrity who valued family togetherness, honesty, responsibility, hard work and loving others. He passed along his love of cards to his grandchildren, played in numerous bridge clubs, enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading history books, cross-country skiing, golfing and traveling our country with Vernette. Many hours were spent working with his favorite wood, walnut, and making beautiful wood furniture for his family. Saturday's meant that you could count on a big pot of Dad's soup to welcome you home again.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Vernette; his children: Robert G., Jr. (Ginny), William, James, Maryann (William) Coyne, Michael, Patrick (Lisa), and Kathleen (David) Wilks; his grandchildren: Joseph and Heather Cairns, Heath and Jacque Budden, Aaron and Emily Hubbs, Brandon and Samantha Wipf, Eric and Erin Cairns, Scott and Trisha Cairns, Laura and Brandon O'Connell, Patrick and Mia Coyne, Jonathan Coyne, Robert and Kate Coyne, Joshua and Jenna Cairns, Christopher and Marie Cairns, Mitchell Cairns, Andrew Wilks, Margaret Wilks, Eleanor Wilks; his great-grandchildren: Joseph Cairns, Elizabeth Cairns, Jacob Cairns, Catherine Cairns, Robert Budden, Elanor Budden, David Budden, Claire Budden, Autumn Budden, Virginia Budden, Anne Wipf, Eva Wipf, Miles Wipf, Dane Cairns, Noelle Cairns, Christian Cairns, the late Kennedy O'Connell, Remi Coyne and Zara Coyne; and his step-grandchildren: Drake and Dawn Dahms, Shara and Chris Reilly, Shane and Angie Soltvedt, and Kristiaan and Laura Vergel de Dios; and his step-great-grandchildren: Audrey, John, Jessica, Drake Jr., Michael, Colin, Matt, Reagan, Maryn, Samuel, Drew, Gus, and Finn.

A Celebration of Life service followed by Full Military Honors will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cumberland, WI on May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Miels giving the final blessing. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A private Internment ceremony will occur at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. skinnerfh.com