Robert F. (Bob) Huml, Jr.

1940 - 2021

Robert F. (Bob) Huml, Jr. joined his youngest son, Anthony (Tony), in heaven today, September 24, 2021 after a decades long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was surrounded by his loving family at the Agrace HospiceCare inpatient unit. To know Bob was to love Bob! He was rarely without a smile on his face.

Bob was born on December 13, 1940, in Lake Geneva, the son of Robert F. Huml, Sr and Shirley Roberts Huml. He graduated from Badger High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in finance from UW-Whitewater and his Master's Degree in Public Relations from working at Huml's Drive-In. He married the love of his life, Mary Donath, Feb. 4, 1961 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva, WI.

Bob may or may not have been accused of being a work-aholic. When he wasn't busy managing the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance district office in Janesville, developing real estate or investing in small businesses, he loved fishing, sailing (on water and ice), playing tennis, but most of all, he adored being with his family!

Robert is survived by Bob's Babe of 60 years, Mary, daughter, Laurie Huml Eckert (Michael); sons, Bob III (Lisa), Chris and Dean; grandchildren: Tyler Dean, Samantha Palan (Andrew), Olivia Dean, Daniel Huml (Stefani), Jack Huml, Gavin Huml, Kate Huml, and Liz Huml; great grandchildren: Arianna Dean, Piper and Skylar Palan; daughter-in-law Jennifer Huml; siblings: Donald (Joyce), Stephen (Linda), Mary Jane Lyon (Dennis), and Nancy deJouvancourt; brother-in-law Peter Donath, Sister-in-law who dubbed Bob, "Good Guy Deluxe," Susan (Jose) Aguila, best friend/cousin Jack Huml; nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son Anthony (Tony).

A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze will preside and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitations will take place on Wednesday, September 29 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. For those unable to attend the funeral, mass will be live streamed through the church social media. Memorial donations can be directed to Agrace Hospice. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Bob's family.

Enormous thanks to our special Agrace HospiceCare angels!