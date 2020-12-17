Robert (Bob) Martin Luchitz

1953 - 2020

Robert (Bob) Martin Luchitz 67 of Lake Geneva, WI died Saturday Dec 5th, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville after suffering a stroke and car accident the week before. Bob was born August 15th, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late William Luchitz and Mary Margaret Dacey Luchitz.

Bob had no siblings but is survived by his loving cousins Mary Ann Jeszeck Baxter, John Jeszeck, Eileen Jeszeck More, Joseph Jeszeck, Thomas Jeszeck and Roberta Lund. He is also survived by his Aunt Betty, Elizabeth Jeszeck, who Bob considered his second mother.

Bob was a long time resident of Lake Geneva. He loved the Lake, he loved his boat and he loved his many friends. Bob had a big heart and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center St., Lake Geneva). A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 18th, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, with Fr. Ray Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family of Bob.