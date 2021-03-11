Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert N. Rios
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Robert N. Rios

1929 - 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Robert N. Rios, 91 years, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, passed to Eternal Life on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Robert was born to Ramon and Vinceta (Hernandez) Rios on August 3, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Robert married Christine L. Jacobson on October 2, 1982 in San Antonio, Texas.

He is survived by his wife; children: Linda Rios, Ramon Rios, Renee Stiglianese, Mark Rios, Gloria Reyes, Robert (Valerie) Rios, Caitlin (Andrew) Bare and Pilar (Robert) Joseph; his sister Alexhandria Vega; brothers-in-law: Alexander (Caroline) Johansson and Paul (Darlene) Jacobson. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Amelia Luna. Also survived by 24 Grandchildren and 33 Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Robert was the executive housekeeper for the Americana Resort and custodian at Woods School.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (1101 Logan Street, Lake Geneva) from 9:30-10:45 am with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Derek Bartelt Officiating. Private Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St, Lake Geneva, WI
Mar
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
1101 Logan Street, Lake Geneva, WI
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
1101 Logan Street, Lake Geneva, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results