Robert N. Rios

1929 - 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Robert N. Rios, 91 years, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, passed to Eternal Life on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Robert was born to Ramon and Vinceta (Hernandez) Rios on August 3, 1929 in Chicago, IL. Robert married Christine L. Jacobson on October 2, 1982 in San Antonio, Texas.

He is survived by his wife; children: Linda Rios, Ramon Rios, Renee Stiglianese, Mark Rios, Gloria Reyes, Robert (Valerie) Rios, Caitlin (Andrew) Bare and Pilar (Robert) Joseph; his sister Alexhandria Vega; brothers-in-law: Alexander (Caroline) Johansson and Paul (Darlene) Jacobson. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Amelia Luna. Also survived by 24 Grandchildren and 33 Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Robert was the executive housekeeper for the Americana Resort and custodian at Woods School.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (1101 Logan Street, Lake Geneva) from 9:30-10:45 am with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Derek Bartelt Officiating. Private Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is serving the family.