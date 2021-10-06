Robert H. Schroeder

March 16, 1932 - June 22, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Robert H. Schroeder, 88 years, lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva.

Bob's story begins on March 16, 1932, in Chicago, IL during the Great Depression.

He moved to Lake Geneva in the early 40's during WWII. He graduated from Woods School and Lake Geneva High School, Class of 1950. Bob participated in many activities during the high school years. His favorite was playing the part of Stage Manager in Thorton Wilder's play, Our Town.

UW-Madison was his choice of schools in the fall. After the 1st Semester, he enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and did his basic training in Hawaii, and then went to Fort Dix, NJ, to U.S. Army's Officer Candidate's School. When he returned to Lake Geneva, he worked for a time at Nash Motors in Kenosha, WI, and Moore Hardware in Lake Geneva.

Bob met Mary Lou on a blind date in November 1952, eloped and married on April 18, 1953, (Paul Revere's Ride at the beginning of the American Revolution) at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, IL. That fall, he enrolled at UW-Whitewater in the School of Education. Traver School hired him to be Principal/Teacher in that three-room school.

He worked summers at his family's resort on Lake Como (Schroeder's Resort), the Lake Geneva Police Force during the riots in the 1960, served on the City Council for many years, was co-chairman of the Committee to save Seminary Park from being the site of the new City Hall. Bob started the first Individual Prescribed Math Program in WI, at Traver School, and was elected for Wall of Success at Badger.

During the mid-60's, he left teaching for a time and was District Manager for World Book Encyclopedia, and then managed a hunting club in Hartford, MI. He returned to the education field at Bailey School in Delavan, and earned his Master's Degree in Administration at that time. Bob returned to Traver School as Administrator/Teacher until retiring in 1990. He spearheaded a drive in the city to create a skate park. Bob loved hunting, fishing, the great outdoors, his wonderful family, and all his students through the years.

Bob passed peacefully June 22, 2020, with his family by his side at Golden Years of Lake Geneva.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, of 67 years; three children: Kim Ross, Robin (Ron) Bender, and David (Mary) Schroeder; five grandchildren: Matt Fortney, Jessica (Jesse) Mackie, Steven Ross, Justin Bender, and Nathan Bender; two great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Madalyn Mackie; two sisters-in law: Madge Schroeder and Joyce Cremeans; one brother-in law John Cremeans; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Dorothy and Herman Schroeder; two brothers: JR and Roland; two infant children: Nancy and Robert; and many wonderful friends.

A memorial service will be held on October 9, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva. A service will additionally follow at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations in his name to Aurora At Home Hospice, 950 N. 12th Street, Suite A511, Milwaukee, WI 53233, Time is Now to Help, PO BOX 1, Lake Geneva, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, or Ducks Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120.

A "special thanks" to Golden Years of Lake Geneva for taking such loving care of Bob.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel is proudly serving the Schroeder Family.