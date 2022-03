Roger Dean Blood

Roger Dean Blood, age 69, of Delavan, WI passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2021 after a long battle of cancer.

Visitation will be held at the Southern Lakes Evangelical Free Church (N6686 US-12, Elkhorn, WI) on March 6, 2021 from 9am-11am with a service at 11am.

Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Blood Family.