Ronald G. Coulman

Feb. 15, 1955 - March 18, 2022

ELKHORN - Ronald G. Coulman, 67, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Lakeland Health Care Center. He was born February 15, 1955 in Solon Mills, IL, the son of the late Charles and Julie (Adams) Coulman.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Tina Fallscher; two granddaughters: Scarlette and Ivy Fallscher; brother, Leonard (Noreen) Coulman; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cheryl and four brothers: Chuck, Kenneth, Randy and Tom.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL, 60081. Visitation will be 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Interment will follow services at St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery.