Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald G. Coulman
FUNERAL HOME
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI

Ronald G. Coulman

Feb. 15, 1955 - March 18, 2022

ELKHORN - Ronald G. Coulman, 67, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Lakeland Health Care Center. He was born February 15, 1955 in Solon Mills, IL, the son of the late Charles and Julie (Adams) Coulman.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Tina Fallscher; two granddaughters: Scarlette and Ivy Fallscher; brother, Leonard (Noreen) Coulman; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Cheryl and four brothers: Chuck, Kenneth, Randy and Tom.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2118 Main St., Spring Grove, IL, 60081. Visitation will be 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Interment will follow services at St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.