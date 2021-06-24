Rosemary Romenesko

1928 - 2021

LAKE GENEVA - The big white house at the end of Randolph Street said goodbye to its last Romenesko resident after 57 years of constant activity. This occurred when Rosemary Romenesko passed away peacefully in her home on June 11, 2021. Rosemary Katherine Murphy was born on February 11, 1928, in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, the youngest of earth children. She married her high school sweetheart, Merlin Romenesko, on April 10, 1950. Within 15 years their family expanded to 10 children, keeping Rosemary busy day and night. As if ten youngsters weren't enough, there were always friends at the dinner table, or spending the night, never phasing Rosemary in the least. She and Dad loved to entertain and made sure everyone was enjoying themselves.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Merle, her parents, six siblings, as well as a granddaughter and a daughter-in-law. Rosemary is survived by her ten children, three daughters-in-law, four sons-in-law, 28 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Rosemary was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, having traveled to Ireland a number of times. It is only fitting to honor her with The Blessing of St. Patrick: May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of St. Patrick behold you. The family would like to give special thanks to the many caregivers and St. Croix hospice, who lovingly made Rosemary comfortable.

There will be a family only Celebration of Life at St Catherine's in Sharon on June 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rosemary's honor to the Merlin and Rosemary Romenesko Big Foot Scholarship Foundation, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth, WI 53184. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.