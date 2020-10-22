Ross W. Prio III

1953 - 2020

With heavy hearts, we would like to share that Ross Prio III, passed unexpectedly (non-covid) on Friday October 2, 2020 at 67 years old.

Ross was born on September 19, 1953 in Evanston, IL, and grew up in Lake Geneva, WI. He attended Loyola Academy and graduated from Williams Bay High School where he lettered in football. He also served on the water safety patrol. Ross traveled abroad and across the U.S., but Lake Geneva was always his home. He followed his father to the Chicago Board of Trade where he built a decades-long career as a corn futures trader and made many lifelong friends. Ross was known for his clever wit, extraordinary stories and for his love of exhilarating sports like windsurfing and skiing. Ross was naturally athletic. He was especially fond of sailing and iceboating. He later retired to his home in Lake Geneva, where he enjoyed time on the pier, the beauty of the lake, reading and sunsets.

Ross is survived by his father, Ross Prio, Jr.; his brothers John Prio and his daughter Hannah; Frank Prio and his son Andrew and daughter Skylar; his sister Lisa Curtis (Chuck) and the Curtis Children to whom he was lovingly known as "Unkie"; and his former spouse Sally Prio. His mother Frances Prio passed in 2018. He will be missed by many, Ross was lost too soon, a one and only, a real "live wire".

A private family internment has taken place. A Memorial is being planned for next September. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation or the American Heart Association.