Sandra B. "Sandy" Andresen

July 18, 1933 - Sept. 25, 2021

GENOA CITY - Sandra B. "Sandy" Andresen, age 88, of Genoa City, WI, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha, WI.

The former Sandra Belle Schuren was born on July 18, 1933 in Genoa City, WI, the daughter of the late Harold and Violet (Spencer) Schuren. On August 28, 1952 in Genoa City, WI, Sandy was united in marriage to Lyle Jes Andresen. She has been a lifelong resident of the Genoa City/Bloomfield Township area her entire life.

Sandy graduated from the Genoa City High School in 1951. After her marriage, she worked at Paiser Pickle Factory in Genoa City and for Motorola in Harvard, IL. She also worked by Lyle's side on the farm.

Sandy was a lifelong member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City and a member of the Bykota Circle. She was an avid Cubs fan. She enjoyed traveling and delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Her greatest enjoyment was watching her grandchildren's sports events.

Sandy is survived by two children: Curt (Kim) Andresen of Genoa City, WI and Trudy (Tim) Miller of Richmond, IL; five grandchildren: Benjamin (Heather) Miller, Jeremy (Alyssa) Miller, Emily Miller, Clinton (Jenn Gibbs) Andresen and Colton Andresen; five great-grandchildren: Maya Miller, Maxden Miller, Marlee Miller, Dexter Miller and Hunter Miller; one sister, Judie (John) Wrzeszcz of Kansasville, WI; one brother Charles "Chuck" Schuren of Genoa City, WI; sister-in-law, Jan Schuren of Elkhorn, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle on March 21, 2003, infant son Clinton James Andresen and two brothers, Harold "Skip" Schuren and Sidney Schuren.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 624 Park St., Genoa City, WI. Interment followed in Hillside Cemetery. The Andresen Family received friends from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 113 Freeman St., Genoa City, WI and after 10:00 AM on Tuesday at the church. Memorial remembrances in Sandy's name may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 624 Park St., Genoa City, WI 53128 or the Lakeland Animal Shelter, PO Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online condolences haaselockwoodfhs.com.