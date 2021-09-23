Scott A. Begor

LAKE GENEVA - Scott A. Begor passed away unexpectedly on September 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. His surviving family members include his father, Steve Begor (Sherri Cawn) of Deerfield, Illinois and his mother, Sarah Kemp Begor of Evanston, Illinois; siblings: Alison Begor of Lexington, Kentucky and David Begor of Chicago, Illinois; his grandfather, Arwood Begor of Columbus, Georgia; his aunts: Sally Crummey (Eric) of Atlanta, Georgia, Susan Arnold (Jimmy) of Columbus, Georgia, and Judith Montgomery of Marion, Arkansas; his cousins: Brian Beatty of Atlanta, Georgia and Richard Collum (Dabney) of Memphis, Tennessee and his nephews: Aidan and Gavin Lawless of Lexington, Kentucky.

Scott was born on September 14, 1981 in Park Ridge, Illinois to Steve and Sarah (Kemp) Begor. He was very athletic and played football, soccer and loved his skateboard. He began riding horses as a child and fell in love. His love of horses continued throughout his life and his passion came through in his patience teaching others to ride. Scott never met a stranger. With a quick wit and a twinkle in his eye, he brought smiles and laughs to everyone in his company. The latter part of his career was in the restaurant industry. He always showed kindness to others.