Silvestre Chavez-Garcia

LAKE GENEVA - Silvestre Chavez-Garcia age 72 of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.

A visitation was held on March 13, 2021 at the Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.