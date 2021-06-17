Stephen Gregory Kaman

1948 - 2021

FONTANA - Stephen Gregory Kaman was born August 22, 1948 in Aurora, Illinois to Frank A. and Mary Margaret (Smith) Kaman. He passed away on June 5, 2021, in Lake County, Illinois. Greg spent every day of his life loving and caring for his family and friends. Greg was married to the love of his life Lynn for fifty years and Greg and Lynn celebrated that anniversary by taking their whole family for a wonderful trip together to Hilton Head Island just last month. Greg valued and exemplified an incredible work ethic. His professional career as an engineer and plant manager touched so many people and projects throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and overseas throughout Europe and Asia. Greg was not only an engineer but also an avid builder, wood worker and the first call whenever anything needed fixing. Everyone in our large family circle has something Greg has fixed or made or happily helped them with. Greg loved airplanes and boats of any kind, and we all have so many stories and memories of times on the water with him and about his love of aviation. Service was very important to Greg and he aided so many throughout the years with his volunteer work through the Catholic Church and food pantries and for years when he and Lynn served as pre-Cana counselors. He also organized and coached childrens' sports and activities in the communities where his family lived. Anyone who ever met Greg would immediately know his talent and love for telling a story, and his unique and constant sense of humor. He was one of a kind. His granddaughters are certain Blue Poppa is bringing lots of smiles and laughter to Heaven. The trees in Blue Poppa's back yard grow candy, he's a master of shaving cream and popcorn fights and a patient teacher of woodworking. Greg spent countless hours honing his cribbage, euchre, and double solitaire skills (and banter) with his wife, children, and extended family. Of all Greg's many passions, his greatest passion and love has always been for his family. Everyday Greg and Lynn would speak with their children and they spent as much time together as possible. Greg enjoyed nothing more than visiting with and sharing the love of family. Greg provided unconditional and abiding love and support for all of his family every single day. Greg/Dad/Blue Poppa will be forever loved and cherished by not only his family but by any who had the privilege of knowing him.

Greg is survived by his wife Lynn D. (Blaskowski) Kaman, whom he married on March 27, 1971 in Milwaukee; his children: Brian Kaman, Noel (Chris) Dolan, Dan (Allie) Kaman, and Leo (Amber) Castro; grandchildren: Mckenna, Aevlyn, Logan, and Luca; brothers: Bill (Bev) Kaman, Doc (Ellen) Kaman, Dick (Jill) Kaman; sisters Mary (Tom) Maurovich, Ann (Don) Matesi, and Adele (Ralph) Bagarella; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial visitation was held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI.

In lieu of flowers memorials in honor of Greg may be sent to support his nephew, Matthew Kaman, at Misericordia Home, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660, or online at Misericordia.com.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.