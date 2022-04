Sue Bigelow

LAKE GENEVA - Sue Bigelow, 74 years, of Reeds Spring, MO and formerly of Delavan, WI, passed to eternal life on Saturday March 13, 2021 at her residence.

Private Family Services were held with Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery with Pastor Robert P. Rickman of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Officiating.

Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.