Suzanne M. Varso

Oct. 2, 1944 - June 5, 2021

WILLIAMS BAY - Suzanne M. Varso, age 76, Resident of -Williams Bay, WI and formerly of North Aurora, went home to her Beloved Master on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her residence.

Sue was born on October 2, 1944 in Gary, IN the daughter of the late Steve and Lucile (Kerger) Varso. She received her MBA from National Louis University in Evanston, IL. Sue retired after 22 years at the State of Illinois as Director of Human Resource for Madden Mental Health Center. In retirement, Sue enjoyed being a part time Lifeguard at Vaughn Center in Aurora, IL, HR Coordinator for Aurora, IL Township and worked in the office at Target in North Aurora, IL, all while serving the Rockford Diocese as a Eucharistic Minister and Catechist at Blessed Sacrament in North Aurora, IL.

Sue fully retired in 2016 to enjoy life in Williams Bay, WI while serving as a Eucharistic Minister at St Benedicts Fontana before her illness.

Sue is survived by her partner of 30 years Connie Bern (nee Grasso); Connie's loving family: Jeffrey Bern (Jackie), Cheryl Coughlin (Joe), Kristin Bolf (Brian), Robert Bern (Lisa); Connie's loving grandchildren: Ryan Bern, Elizabeth, Sean and Matthew Coughlin, Katlyn, Brandon and Benjamin Bolf, Christopher Vincent, Joshua and Dominic Bern.

She is also survived sister-in-law Bonnie; nieces and nephews: Aaron, Jason, Jody Varso-Suits (Bryan), Elizabeth all of Whitehall, MI; other relatives and many friends. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Jack Varso from Whitehall MI.

Visitation will be at St. Benedicts Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., Fr. Sergio Lizama officiating.

Interment will follow at the East Delavan Union Cemetery in the Town of Delavan. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.