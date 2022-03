Thomas E. Bogard

LAKE GENEVA - Thomas E. Bogard age 77, of the Lake Geneva and Burlington Area passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Aurora Burlington Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a continued Celebration of Life. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Bogard family.