Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Alan Handley

Thomas Alan Handley

Feb. 17, 1947 - Dec. 26, 2021

WILLIAMS BAY -

Thomas Alan Handley, 74, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, with Crissy (Lee), his wife of 53 years, at his side. Tom was the son of Herb and Madeline Handley of Round Lake, IL, where he went to school, graduating in 1965.

He worked 40 years as a Tool and Die Maker/ Supervisor at Fel-Pro, Inc. in Skokie, IL, 11 years for Durham Transportation, and 3 years at Inspiration Ministries before fully retiring in 2018.

Tom was a family man and often described as kind and gentle, who had limited need for material things and cared most about his relationships with family and friends. He enjoyed nature and loved being outdoors fishing and hunting, particularly with family and friends. When he was not enjoying the outdoors, he enjoyed cooking and eating a great meal with the people close to him. He was a man of deep faith. His strong work ethic, selflessness, and moral compass were just a few of his defining attributes.

Tom is survived by his wife, Crissy (Lee), and their three children: Alan (Ann) Handley, Eric (Sarah) Handley and Tiffany (Kazu) Toeda. He was very proud of all of his children and was also an amazing grandfather to nine grandchildren: Brittany, Bridget, Madeline, Elizabeth, Jack, Lillian, Emily, Kosuke and Emi. Dear brother of Herb (Carolyn) Handley, Irene (the late Gary) Krumwiede, and Jack (Shirley) Handley. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Calvary Community Church, 2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay, WI on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. through 10:45 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Lupus Society of Illinois. 411 S. Wells Street, Suite 503, Chicago, IL 60607, [email protected] or online at Lupusil.org.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Calvary Community Church
2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay, WI
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Community Church
2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay, WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Love you man God bless. We were dear friends for many years
Sil donat
Friend
January 16, 2022
I always have trouble talking in person, so easier for me to say something here. Thomas had to have been a great man to raise such great kids. I know it is tough, but I am sure he is proud. My deepest condolences. You do your father proud I am sure.
Chris Copeland
Other
January 7, 2022
Thanks for all of the laughter we shared at our Men's Bible Study, digging deeply into GOD's Word, finding out all of the wisdom & knowledge offered to anyone who dedicates themselves to just reading it, asking for Divine Guidance & proceeding to mine the riches of our loving Savior, Jesus Christ. You now know everything we don't yet know, as you're in the Heavenly Kingdom enjoying the place that Christ, Himself has prepared exclusively for you, my dear fellow-heir in Jesus! We only sorrow for a little while knowing that your ministry has been fulfilled but now that you are amongst "that great crowd of witnesses" (Hebrews 12:1) this encourages us to "let us lay aside every weight, & the sin which so easily ensnares us & let us run with endurance the race that is set before us (vs.2) looking unto Jesus , the Author & Finisher of our faith, Who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, & has sat down at the right hand of the throne of GOD." Though I only knew you for a short time, YET, we shall meet again in Eternity provided by GOD the Father, GOD the Son & GOD the Holy Spirit. (Acts 16:31)
Brad & Kit Bandow
January 6, 2022
Tom was one of the kindest men I've ever known. Just after my father died when I was 20, I was sunk in a depression as well as emotional shock-- Tom offered to help me get a job at his workplace. It was extremely appreciated and one of the most thoughtful things anyone has ever done for me. I considered him an excellent role model. His help delivered a much needed spark of vitality-- it felt like a flashlight in a time of darkness. I had some great conversations with him as well; he was such a great listener and so easy to talk to. My condolences go out to Crissy and the Handley family.
Brian Tomory
Family
January 1, 2022
Crissy, my deepest condolences on your dear husband, Tom. My prayers are with you.
Cherie Bouker
Friend
December 31, 2021
The past several days have brought many memories and through to about Tom. One of my favorites was when I was a little girl, he would pick me up and take me back to his house for piano lessons with his wife. My brothers and I always loved swimming in the Handleys pool when we were young. I also remember how much joy Tom Had. He was an awesome hugger. He was a wonderful, kind and gentle man. He will be missed.
Hannah Geib
Friend
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the family. He was a great man and will deeply be missed by many. So sorry for your loss. Janice
Janice
December 31, 2021
My deepest condolences for the loss of your beloved father. We´re sending prayers for you and your family.
David Muentes
Other
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results