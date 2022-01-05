Thomas Alan Handley

Feb. 17, 1947 - Dec. 26, 2021

WILLIAMS BAY -

Thomas Alan Handley, 74, of Williams Bay, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, with Crissy (Lee), his wife of 53 years, at his side. Tom was the son of Herb and Madeline Handley of Round Lake, IL, where he went to school, graduating in 1965.

He worked 40 years as a Tool and Die Maker/ Supervisor at Fel-Pro, Inc. in Skokie, IL, 11 years for Durham Transportation, and 3 years at Inspiration Ministries before fully retiring in 2018.

Tom was a family man and often described as kind and gentle, who had limited need for material things and cared most about his relationships with family and friends. He enjoyed nature and loved being outdoors fishing and hunting, particularly with family and friends. When he was not enjoying the outdoors, he enjoyed cooking and eating a great meal with the people close to him. He was a man of deep faith. His strong work ethic, selflessness, and moral compass were just a few of his defining attributes.

Tom is survived by his wife, Crissy (Lee), and their three children: Alan (Ann) Handley, Eric (Sarah) Handley and Tiffany (Kazu) Toeda. He was very proud of all of his children and was also an amazing grandfather to nine grandchildren: Brittany, Bridget, Madeline, Elizabeth, Jack, Lillian, Emily, Kosuke and Emi. Dear brother of Herb (Carolyn) Handley, Irene (the late Gary) Krumwiede, and Jack (Shirley) Handley. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at Calvary Community Church, 2620 Harris Road, Williams Bay, WI on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. through 10:45 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Lupus Society of Illinois. 411 S. Wells Street, Suite 503, Chicago, IL 60607, [email protected] or online at Lupusil.org.