Thomas Hill

Thomas Hill, age 95, formerly of Fontana passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Lakeland Healthcare in Elkhorn.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 1 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery.