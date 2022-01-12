Timothy S. Sontag

Oct. 15, 1958 - Jan. 4, 2022

WATERFORD - Timothy S. Sontag, 63, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Personally Yours Elder Care in Waterford.

Born in Illinois on October 15, 1958, he was the son of John and Mary (nee Alcock) Sontag. His early life was spent in Lake Geneva and he graduated from UW Whitewater.

Timothy was the owner of Sontag Home Services and a member of Calvary Community Church. He loved golfing and started the "Turtle Open" in honor of his brother. He enjoyed movies and going to shows, along with collecting sea glass and sea shells.

Timothy is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Tricia) DiPiazza and siblings: Mike (Cindy) Sontag, twin sister, Sally (Tim) Adams, Colleen (Keith) Robertson, Kathie Bodey, Elizabeth (Tom) Street and Mary Harvin. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Patrick Sontag and John Sontag.

The family would like to thank the entire caregiving staff at Personally Yours Elder Care and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

