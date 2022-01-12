Menu
Timothy S. Sontag
1958 - 2022
Timothy S. Sontag

Oct. 15, 1958 - Jan. 4, 2022

WATERFORD - Timothy S. Sontag, 63, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Personally Yours Elder Care in Waterford.

Born in Chicago, IL on October 15, 1958, he was the son of John and Mary (nee Alcock) Sontag. His early life was spent in Lake Geneva, and he graduated from UW Whitewater with a Degree in Business Administration.

Timothy was the owner of Sontag Home Services, a family business he operated after his father retired, and a member of Calvary Community Church. He was passionate about golfing and started an annual memorial golf tournament the "Turtle Open" in honor of his brother Patrick "Turtle" Sontag. Proceeds from this tournament were donated to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Timothy is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Patricia) DiPiazza; and siblings: Kathie Bodey, Colleen (Keith) Robertson, Mike (Cindy) Sontag, twin sister, Sally (Tim) Adams, Mary Harvin, and Elizabeth (Tom) Street. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and several brothers, John Sontag, Patrick Sontag, and Daniel Sontag.

The family would like to thank the caregiving staff of Ridgestone Village, Personally Yours Elder Care, and Grace Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.

Timothy was a friend to all, people and animals alike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jan. 12, 2022.
Sorry to hear of Tim's passing. Sure miss my old friend PAT. My sympathy to all. Steve Badger class of 73.
steve bailey
February 27, 2022
