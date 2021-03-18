Verna Lee Andresen Magee

June 1, 1937 - March 12, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Verna Lee Andresen Magee moved to her new home in heaven on March 12, 2021. Vern was born on June 1, 1937 at Lakeland Hospital to Arthur and Dora Madouse Andresen and was greeted with great anticipation because, after losing their first baby, they were told they could not have children.

She loved attending school in Lake Geneva and received several honors such as the DAR Award, Outstanding Senior Girl Award and Homecoming Queen. She attended Lawrence College and Layton School of Art before marrying her high school sweetheart, Larry Magee, on June 13, 1959. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2013, after nearly 54 years of marriage.

Vern was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young, but as they got older, she taught art and craft classes to adults through Gateway Technical College for many years. After that she continued art classes in a home studio for six more years. Jewelry was her next calling and she worked at Ide Fine Jewelry in Burlington for 14 years. In 2003, she became involved with the Geneva Lake Museum, rising to President of the Board of Directors in 2006. She worked diligently for the next five years speaking to non-profit groups to raise money for the museum. She was proud of getting a new museum logo designed by Neal Aspinall and for starting the Gift Shop at GLM. After completing her term as President, she continued to serve as Secretary and was on the Planning Committee and the Oral History Committee. Vern's most recent endeavor was to Chair the development of a barber shop exhibit in the museum. With her interest in history, she joined the Royal Joy Williams chapter of The Questers, devoted to preserving history and supporting Black Point Estate and Gardens and Geneva Lake Museum.

Vern had many interests in addition to art and history. She belonged to two bridge clubs for over 50 years and loved to travel. She and Larry camped with their children and in later years enjoyed a cruise, trips to Hawaii, Europe, Israel, and many trips to Florida in the winter. Vern had so many friends who brought her much joy and she enjoyed any social event any time! Her faith was always an important part of her life, so she was happy to decorate the church library bulletin boards and to serve on the Prayer Team for Briggs Road EFC church for many years. With all of her hobbies and interests, her family always came first.

She is survived by her children: Susan (Tom Raia) of Katy, TX and Brian of Lake Geneva; and grandchildren: Natalie and Elliott Raia; her brother Dan (Rosanne) Andresen of Lake Geneva; their children: Kevin and Amy; and sister-in-law Wanda Magee. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry, her parents and in-laws, a baby sister, and brother-in-law, Carl Magee.Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Derrick's from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with burial immediately following at Oak Hill Cemetery. Vern loved summertime in Lake Geneva, so her family will hold a memorial service at the Horticultural Hall on July 20.

Memorial donations may be made to any of Lake Geneva's civic or historical icons or Briggs Road EFC Church, PO Box 959, Elkhorn, WI 53121.