Vicente Vigil

Jan. 11, 1996 - April 7, 2022

MCHENRY, IL - Vicente Vigil, age 26, of McHenry, IL passed away at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Vicente was born on January 11, 1996 in Long Beach, CA.

A private family visitation will be held at the funeral home.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.