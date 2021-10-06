Vincent A. Messina

April 2, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2021

LAKE COMO - Vincent A. Messina, 84 years, of Lake Como, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Mercy Walworth Medical Center. Vincent was born April 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Vincent and Christine (Izzo) Messina. Vincent married Carol A. Hinton, July 7, 1979 at Como Community Church.

He is the father of: Venise (Tim) Mugler, Vincent J. (Rosie) Messina, Lawrence (Carla) Messina and Gina (Tim) Holmes; grandfather of: Jennifer, Kelli, Paula, Joshua, Anthony, Nicholas, Taylor, Alex and Zack. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren; and other relatives; and many friends. He is the former husband of Betty Mugnai.

Vincent was a longtime truck driver for Murphy Motor and Freight and Barry Trucking.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva from 1:00 p.m. to 3 :00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps officiating.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, Wi is proudly serving the Messina family.