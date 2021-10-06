Menu
Vincent A. Messina
Vincent A. Messina

April 2, 1937 - Oct. 2, 2021

LAKE COMO - Vincent A. Messina, 84 years, of Lake Como, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Mercy Walworth Medical Center. Vincent was born April 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Vincent and Christine (Izzo) Messina. Vincent married Carol A. Hinton, July 7, 1979 at Como Community Church.

He is the father of: Venise (Tim) Mugler, Vincent J. (Rosie) Messina, Lawrence (Carla) Messina and Gina (Tim) Holmes; grandfather of: Jennifer, Kelli, Paula, Joshua, Anthony, Nicholas, Taylor, Alex and Zack. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren; and other relatives; and many friends. He is the former husband of Betty Mugnai.

Vincent was a longtime truck driver for Murphy Motor and Freight and Barry Trucking.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva from 1:00 p.m. to 3 :00 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m., Pastor Bob Kamps officiating.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, Wi is proudly serving the Messina family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Steinke Chapel
515 Center Street, GENEVA, WI
Oct
7
Service
3:00p.m.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Steinke Chapel
515 Center Street, GENEVA, WI
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
The Maher family, Mike, Kathy & Steve would like to extend our condolences to our cousins and uncle Chip's wife Carol. We have great childhood memories of get togethers at the Sumac Dr house in Streamwood! Rest in Peace!
Steve Maher
October 7, 2021
He will be missed. My condolences to all my cousins and his surviving family. I have fun memories from when we all lived two blocks apart. Best to everyone. Hugs.
Dave Messina
Family
October 6, 2021
