Virginia B. Hollister

1936 - 2021

WILLIAMS BAY - Virginia B. Hollister was born August 7, 1936 in Chicago to Leslie and Dorothy (Stone) Bullock. She passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn, WI.

She was a hugely vocal supporter of her children and their families, and of their paths in life. A fierce and protective voice for the rights of others, she worked tirelessly as an advocate for women and the disenfranchised, including working with the League of Women Voters, her local school boards, The Lombard Chamber of Commerce as Director, and also with the Williams Bay Business Association, the Walk-In Ministry for DuPage County and working with her local governments. Also an advocate for animals and shelters, she worked as a foster parent for many pets in DuPage County, and all of her personal pets were rescues. Her strong spirit and talents will be missed.

Virginia is survived by her husband William J. Hollister, whom she married on September 7, 1963 in Chicago; her children: Robert (Robyn) Hollister and Pamela (Curtis) Knaack; beloved grandchildren: Curtis and Christopher Knaack; sister Nancy (Jim) Steele; her in-laws Jane Rapp and Jim (Karen) Hollister; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be scheduled later.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Lakeland Animal Shelter, 3615 WI-67, Delavan, WI 53115 or visit https://lakelandanimalshelter.org/donate/memorials/ OR to the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay, WI 53191

For more information call the Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.