Vivian M. Racine
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Vivian M. Racine

2019 - 2021

Vivian M. Racine 101 years old. Longtime resident of Elkhorn, WI. and Evergreen Park, IL, passed to eternal life on Monday March 1, 2021 at her son's residence in Lake Geneva.

Vivian was born on May 14, 1919 in Joliet, IL to Thomas and Lillian (Emanualson) Powers. She married Lester J. Racine on January 7, 1939 at St. Casmir Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Vivian is survived by her son Wayne (Jeanne) Racine, grandchildren Wayne Thomas Racine, Patricia Jean Racine and Michael Joseph (Davina) Racine. Great grandchildren Jenna Nicole Terrell and Emma Michelle Terrell and Ethan Michael Racine and Alex Joseph Racine. Retired Employee of Spiegel Catalog Company.

Visitation was held on Monday March 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Private Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lake Como Women's Club in the name of Vivian Racine. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Racine family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
