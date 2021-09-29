Ward Howard Cronin

1945 - 2021

Ward Howard Cronin was born March 24, 1945 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Richard H. and Helen (Fellows) Cronin. He passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home in Walworth.

Ward Cronin was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He retired from Dean's Foods in Chemung, IL in 2010. He was the best listener on Earth! He always gave his best advice regardless of the subject matter. He was the most gracious host. Everyone was always welcome in his home. He lead many small group Bible studies in his home. And, allowed his children to do the same though high school years. Many will thank him for His testimony when we all get to heaven!

Ward is survived by his wife Marion (Drew), whom he married November 4, 1967 in Walworth; his children Patrick (Katherine) Cronin and Shannon (Nathan) Wiedenhoeft; grandchildren Henry Wiedenhoeft, Halle Wiedenhoeft, Drew Cronin, and Robin Cronin; as well as his sister-in-law Jan Cronin; as well as many beloved extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Michael Richard Cronin; and brother Bruce Cronin.

Services were held at Calvary Community Church and burial with Military Honors took place at Walworth Cemetery.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.