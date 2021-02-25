Warren George Dunham

1935 - 2021

Warren George Dunham, 85, of Indianapolis, IN, was called home to his Savior on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was the loving husband of Florence and father to four children and grandfather to 9 grandchildren.

Warren was born on March 18, 1935 in Lafayette, Indiana to Prof. David and Mildred Dunham. Many of his friends and family knew him as "Sonny." He graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1953, and Purdue University in 1958. He went on to attend Emmaus Bible School in Oak Park, IL, where he met his wife, Flo. They were married right after graduation on June 1, 1963, and left shortly after to travel by ship to the mission field. After spending two years on short-term missions in Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and Philippines, they settled in Korea where they spent 14 years serving as missionaries.

Warren and his family returned to West Lafayette, IN in 1980, where he was a full time worker for West Side Bible Fellowship, and worked for Lafayette Limo, and the Lafayette school systems as a bus driver. Warren and Flo moved to Lake Geneva, WI, in 1995 to work at Lake Geneva Youth Camp, and they were active members of Lake Geneva Bible Chapel. When they retired, they moved to the Indianapolis area to be near their sons and grandchildren. They became active members of Bethany Christian Fellowship in Beech Grove. He volunteered at Wheeler Mission in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday nights to share the good news of the gospel with those who sought shelter there. He and Flo enjoyed spending time with the "Buzzards," a group of friends from his high school days. He also enjoyed traveling, making board games and gifts for his grandchildren out of wood, visiting friends and family and visiting many of the state parks.

Warren loved the Lord, and spent his life sharing the good news of the gospel. Even in his final days, he challenged his grandchildren to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior during a zoom call from his hospital bed. He was comforted by the words of John 10:27-29, and shared them with his family during the call. His family was with him, sharing scripture and singing hymns, in his final hours.

Warren is survived by his wife of 57 years, Florence (Jones), and children Dan (Laura) from Pittsboro, IN, daughter Ruth (Bob) Agnew from Burlington, Ontario, son Tim (Sarah) from Greenwood, IN, grandchildren Edana, Alaina, Abigail, Claire, Alex, Graham, Caleb, William and Samuel, and his sister, Liz Gibbons in Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his son, Steve (Melinda), from Lafayette, IN in 2007. Warren will be greatly missed, but his family is rejoicing that he is at home with his Lord and Savior.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 23 at 4pm at New Life Church, 7010 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis. Visitation will take place before the service from 2-4 pm. Warren will be laid to rest at The Oxford West Cemetery in Oxford, IN. Any donations in his honor can be made to: CMML (Christian Missions in Many Lands) 2751 18th Avenue Wall Township, NJ 07719 or at www.cmml.us or the Emmaus Bible College 2570 Asbury Road Dubuque, IA 52001 or at www.emmaus.edu.

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.