Wilber Kenneth Nelson "Bill"

Feb. 1, 1932 - March 13, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Wilber Kenneth Nelson "Bill" went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 13, 2021 at his home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Praise and thanksgiving to God were on his lips to the end. He was grateful for all God's works in his life and family and shared the good news of Jesus wherever he went. 2 Corinthians 5:17 was a favorite verse, "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come."

Bill was born in South Chicago to Wilbert and Amy Nelson on February 1, 1932. He was surrounded by love from his parents and grandparents and had a close relationship with his older sister, Gloria. All his grandparents immigrated from Sweden and had a strong pride in their heritage. Bill had experiences at Kemper Military Academy, Niles East High school, and Augustana and Grinnell Colleges. He met the love of his life, Mary Anne, a beautiful Maryland girl who was a flight attendant with TWA. After proposing within two weeks, they were married on October 3, 1959 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage before Mary Anne's passing. Bill started his own company "North Shore Tool and Supply" and developed many relationships in the business world. He loved and served his many church families in Deerfield, Crystal Lake, and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He and MaryAnne were devoted to their growing family and supported their children and seven grandchildren in countless ways over the years.

Bill loved people, his family, and his God. He and Mary Anne welcomed many into their home and hearts. His hearty greeting, laughter, and genuine concern for others was a continual encouragement. He loved to share his relationship with Christ and generously gave of himself to all in words, actions, and committed prayer. Bill found forgiveness, hope, peace, and purpose in Christ and was a student of the Bible, the Rock-Solid Truth. When the trials came Christ was his anchor. How could he not share this with others? His immense joy and privilege was his involvement in prison ministry and the Gideon ministry (Bible distribution) spreading life changing truth and hope-just as his life had been transformed so could anyone that calls on Jesus' name.

Bill is survived by his daughter Cheri (Greg) Pugh and son David Nelson; Gloria Nelson and grandchildren: Jessica (Jared) Howe, Ryan Pugh, Bradley Pugh, Jarrett Pugh, Matthew (Jessie) Nelson, Katharyn Nelson, and Hannah Nelson. He is survived by his older sister Gloria Erickson. Bill is now experiencing a fullness of joy with the Father and glorious reunions with his dear wife Mary Anne, firstborn son Bradley, and countless family and friends.Memorial Service will be 11:00AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Rd. Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be 9:00AM until service time Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gideon's International, Prison Fellowship International or Calvary Community Church. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.