William "Bill" P. Bell

Aug. 7, 1931 - March 23, 2022

ELKHORN - William "Bill" P. Bell, 90 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Ridgestone Gardens. He was born August 7, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Adele (Guenette) Tadda.

Bill served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant. He was united in marriage to Ilse Rupp on November 17, 1952 in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. Isle preceded him in death on October 7, 2009.

Bill was an electrical engineer and would always be tinkering and taking things apart to fix them or see how they worked. Bill was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI, where he served on church council, taught Bethel Bible Study and confirmation classes. He enjoyed singing in the Silvertone Church Choir and acting in the church plays. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

Bill is survived by his three daughters: Janet (Chuck) Trevorrow, Carol (Tom) Kotsiopoulos and Chris (Jim) Trappe; seven grandchildren: Stephanie (Brendan) Malone, Ami (Jeff) Johnson, Ken Kriho, Dana (Cindy) Jabeck, Evan (Katy) Cutler, Naomi Flynn and Rachel (Jason); eight great-grandchildren: Saoirse, Auley, Shane, Maisy, Benny, Brody, Max and Mercedees; two brothers: Bernie (Connie) Tadda and Jim (Janet) Watson; and two sisters-in-law: Marilyn Bell and Gemma Watson. He was preceded in death by his mother Adele and step-father Paul Tadda, loving wife of 57 years, Ilse, infant son, Curtis Bell, granddaughter, Rebecca Cutler and four siblings: Tommy Watson, Larry Watson, Sally Watson and Paul Bell.

Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Bell Family.