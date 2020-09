William Carlton Shaughnessy

2/17/1949 - 6/24/2020

Bill Shaughnessy, age 71, died of cardiac arrest in his Oldsmar, Florida home, on June 24, 2020.

He was a graduate of Fordham University and studied sculpture at the New York Institute of Art. Owner of MacNessa Construction, in his free time he pursued his first love, sculpture. He lived many years in Lake Geneva and will be remembered as a warm-hearted, witty friend to all.

No memorial service at this time