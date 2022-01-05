William J. Pichen II

Aug. 29, 1941 - Dec. 31, 2021

A life well lived. A man well loved. William J. Pichen II, known fondly as Bill, passed from this earthly life on December 31, 2021. Growing up on a large dairy farm in Cary, IL with his younger brother and sister, Bill learned to love the land at an early age. After graduating high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Army; he proudly served his country for two years. Upon his release, he returned home and began working for United Airlines as well as flying small private pond hoppers.

In 1966, Bill met and fell in love with Magdalene fondly called "Micki" and the following year the two married and Bill built, with his own hands, a home in Capron, IL where they have resided for 54 years. They were graced with two daughters, Maria and Becky and their little family found completion.

Bill worked for many years with the Carpenter's Union throughout the Chicagoland area and then decided to branch off and created his own business. Bill closed that chapter of his life when he went to work with his father, Valerian in 1990 on the newly moved family farm up the road from his own home in Capron, IL; this time father and son focused on beef cattle and crops. Bill was a devout Catholic and found solace with St. Joseph, a fellow father and carpenter and spent many years within the Latin Mass community in Rockford, IL.

Aside from spending time with the love of his life, Bill's many passions included reading, traveling the country in his RV with his wife at his side, attending his granddaughter Mallory's numerous dancing and sports activities, gardening and watching westerns. Never one to turn away from the "art of conversation", Bill would engage anyone he could in lively conversation.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Valerian and Helen Pichen, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Magdalene; his daughters, Maria (Michael) Langr and Becky (Bill) Melson; his beloved granddaughter, Mallory Melson; brother, Dennis (Lorraine) Pichen; sister, Georgina (Ken) Conover and many cousins; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Restoration: St. Mary's Oratory, 517 Elm St., Rockford, IL 61102. Services will be private for family and close friends at Saunders & McFarlin Harvard, IL on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

