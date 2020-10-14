Mary Leona Vetor

August 19, 1957 – October 2, 2020

Regretfully we are announcing on October 2, 2020 at her home in Lebanon Oregon, Mary Leona Vetor lost her fight with cancer. During her short 63 years, Mary was one of the most selfless, loving, and strong-willed people to have graced us with her presence.

She was driven most of all by her love for her family, so much so that even in her last days Mary continued to ensure that her family was taken care of.

Mary Leona Vetor is survived by her loving husband; Randolph Vetor, two Children; Crystal Mayberry and Matthew Vetor, and five grandchildren; Madelyn, Alexzenna, Katryna, Isaac and Tobias, as well as five sisters; Viola Moore, Hazel Lawler, Terisa Tangeman, Rebbecca Sanders, and Jennifer Sanders. Mary's service will be held at Randy & Mary's home at 37038 Gore Dr, Lebanon, Oregon. 97355 on October 15, at 2:00p.m. (With a viewing from 12:30-1:30p.m. beforehand), just where she would have wanted it; in the place she felt the most comfortable during her last days, her beautiful yard amongst the people she loved most. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com