Evelyn Maxine Evans

November 10, 1935 – November 15, 2020

Evelyn Maxine Evans, 85, of Lebanon, left this world for heaven on November 15, 2020 in her home, surrounded by people she loved.

She was born on November 10, 1935 in Winchester, Illinois to John Yearly Winder and Gladys Templin. She grew up in a large family in Illinois with eight sisters and two brothers.

Evelyn attended Sugar Grove Elementary and graduated from Winchester High School. She married Ted Evans in Pocahontas, Arkansas, in 1951 at the age of 16.

Together they had seven children and later moved to the West Coast in 1969.

She worked and retired from both Norpac Cannery in Stayton and Avamere in Lebanon. Evelyn spent many years as a volunteer with her husband working at the Gleaners in Sweet Home. In her free time she enjoyed fishing, quilting, rock hunting, picking berries and spending time with family and friends.

Evelyn always had a house full of her children, grandchildren and their friends.

She is survived by her children Rose, Ruth and Rita of Lebanon, Russel of Lacomb and Retha of Camas Prairie, Montana, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, and sons Ray and Ronald. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.