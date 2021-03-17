Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lebanon Express
Lebanon Express Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Marie Butler
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Anna Marie Butler

June 13, 1938 - March 8, 2021

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of a dear wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, Anna Marie Butler of Lebanon, Oregon. Anna Marie passed away peacefully on March 8th, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice House with her family by her bedside.

Anna Marie was born on June 13th, 1938 in Crookston, Minnesota, a small Norwegian farm town, to Samuel and Anna Knutson. Her family then located to Vanport, Oregon in early 1941 and were one of the first families to move into one of the completed apartment buildings. Her family lost everything in the big Vanport flood of 1948. This was often a story her children would ask her about. They started over in North Portland where Anna Marie spent the rest of her childhood. When Anna Marie was in high school, she decided to travel far from home to attend Augustana Lutheran Academy in Canton, South Dakota. It was there that her love and talent in music grew. Anna Marie also sang with the Concordia College choir in Moorehead, Minnesota. During her choir years at Concordia she had the honor of singing for President Eisenhower and Vice President Nixon. That same trip included a solo performance at Carnegie Hall. Her dream was to become a professional singer but God had other plans for her. After high school Anna Marie enrolled at Lewis and Clark College where she majored in early childhood education and of course focusing on music. It was in the college choir where she met the love of her life, Peter Butler, Jr. Peter had noticed that Anna Marie always had a large group around her. With a voice and personality like hers it was no surprise.

Anna Marie married Peter in Portland, Oregon on June 30th, 1962. They settled in Sacramento, California where Peter was stationed with the 724th Air Force Band at Mather AFB. Soon after, they were relocated to McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington. Their first daughter Rebecca was born in 1963. After Peter was discharged from the Air Force, the family moved several places depending on job locations. Anna Marie, worked as a preschool and special ed teacher during their years in Woodburn, Oregon. In 1972, Anna Marie and Peter made Lebanon their forever home. Anna Marie became a homemaker, often babysitting, teaching Sunday school, teaching private voice lessons, singing in the church choir, running community organizations and of course sharing her musical talent. In 1976, Anna Marie and Peter welcomed another daughter, Rachel. Lebanon was home and Anna Marie often said how good the town had been to her family. In 2004, she and Peter were named Senior Citizens of the Year for Lebanon. Those who knew her say she was an angel on earth, never hearing a mean word come out of her mouth. She never complained and saw the good in everyone. She was so proud of being 100 percent Norwegian. Faith and her church family were so important to Anna Marie. She also loved to share her Norwegian traditions with all of her friends. Four trips to Norway were a dream come true for her. Being a Grandma "Bagga" and "MorMor", was her absolute favorite role. She always carried around a small brag book with photos of her five grandchildren. So many will miss her, especially that beautiful mezzo soprano voice that was truly a talent given to her by God.

Anna Marie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Peter; daughter Rebecca Stein (Randy) of Concord, California, daughter Rachel Nalum (Bjorn) of Lake Stevens, Washington and her five grandchildren "barnebarn" Roxanna Louise, Rockwell Eric, Sander Samuel, Tilda Marie and Jonas Kristian. A brother, Samuel Knutson also survives. She leaves behind a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews who will miss her so much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Anna Knutson.

The Butler family would like to thank the wonderful care Evergreen Hospice House gave her as she transitioned into Heaven. Because of Covid regulations, the family will hold a celebration of life outdoors later this summer. A viewing will take place on Monday, March 15th from 4-7 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. Anna Marie will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon.

To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Lebanon Express on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home
Lebanon, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Pete and family, AnnaMarie was a bright spot in the room. She brought her talent and kindness to this community and made it a better place. Blessings to you
Sue Greenup
March 27, 2021
We spent many hours together "back in the day" traveling to her speaking engagements at various Christian Women's Clubs around the state. She always closed with a song, for which I accompanied her on the piano. Good times! She touched so many people.
Gail Bartee
March 23, 2021
Anna Marie had an extraordinary contralto-mezzo voice. It was a great joy to hear her sing. She was unfailingly kind and generous. Lebanon lost a star.
Virginia Lake
March 21, 2021
Anna smile would light the room and make everyone feel welcome. Mr Butler you both were a amazing couple. Love listening to both sing. Thank you for sharing both of your lives together. Much Love and Gods comfort to you and your family.
Elizabeth Eddings
March 18, 2021
Dear Peter and Family, It was such terrible news, and I felt my heart torn from me. Anna Marie meant so much to me, even though our paths haven´t crossed in a while. Her warmth, liveliness, humor and Faith were such a strength for me. I join you in mourning the passing of a great, caring, talented, generous and loving woman! Rest in Peace Anna Marie. I was unable to be there for the viewing. Richard had a heart surgery on Monday. He came through it marvelously, and I thank God for that. Blessings for Peace for you all.
Barbara Triska
March 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Anna's passing. Her smile and kind words we remember. Our prayers go out to all the family. With all our sympathy, Gary and Robin Estes
Gary and Robin Estes
March 15, 2021
One of the most truly gracious ladies I've ever met. She had an inner light she shone for all...Peter, praying for Christ's peace for you,
Bonnie Borter
March 13, 2021
Our sincere wishes for Gods Peace be with you Rachael and all your family. Minnesota born, who would´ve thought, my (Linda) birthplace as well. We´re great folks from there!! Your friends Linda & Ed Donnell
Linda & Ed Donnell
March 13, 2021
Our Prayers and Thoughts are with you.
Jim & Denice Lee
March 12, 2021
Pete & family, So very sad to learn of your loss. She was a very fine lady with always a bright smile& a kind word. Take care , peace, George
George Constantine
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results