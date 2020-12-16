Ardys Lenore (Whetstone) Dukes

March 23, 1925 – November 25, 2020

Ardys (Whetstone) Dukes passed away in Samaritan Albany General Hospital on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from COVID 19.

Born in Albany, Oregon to Elmer and Vada (Holt) Whetstone, she graduated from Lebanon High School. She worked various jobs including as a bookkeeper for Western Veneer. One night at a dance she met Wilber Dukes, a transplant from the Midwest who had moved to find work in the lumber industry. They married in 1954 and raised three children: Janet, Marilyn (John) and Gary (Kathy) who survive her.

Ardys enjoyed many family trips visiting relatives and exploring the United States. She especially liked traveling to visit her kids. She preferred pie to cake, even on her birthday, and her favorite was lemon meringue pie. She liked chocolate and we all knew to bring a chocolate shake when we came to visit. She was a room mother for at least one of her children every year they were in elementary school. She was a leader of sewing and cooking 4-H clubs for her children. She was interested in genealogy and had done extensive research into our family history. Always up for the challenge, she did the crossword puzzle almost every day into her 80's. Ardys had been a regular member of a book club, though more to be with friends than the books. She loved to have visitors and loved when the "grand-dogs" came to visit. She was proud of her children and grandchildren, and loved to brag about them.

Ardys lived most of her life in Lebanon but prior to her passing Ardys resided at Timberwood Court Memory Care Community in Albany. She had been a member of Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, Forty and Eight, and DAR.

Ardys was proceeded in death by her husband Wilber, parents Elmer and Vada, brother Lloyd Whetstone, sister Mary Beth Smitley, and brother Loren who died as an infant.

In addition to her children, Ardys is survived by grandchildren Madeleine and Harrison Witwer Dukes and many extended family members. Her family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the COVID unit at Albany General Hospital for their dedicated work and for the compassionate care as our mother passed.

Private burial was at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

