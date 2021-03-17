Menu
Carol Jene Shoemaker
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Carol Jene Shoemaker

January 8, 1933 - February 25, 2021

Carol was born January 8, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lawrence Conser Cox and Frances Helen (Turkelson) Cox. She moved to California when she was 3 years old and was raised in Los Angeles next to Glendale. She delivered newspapers in Glendale when she was young. She could remember selling papers on the corner of Hollywood and Western when the war ended in 1945. She graduated from John Marshall High School in the winter class of 1951. She married Byron Shoemaker on October 2, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They blended their families of nine children along with two granddaughters whom they later adopted after their daughter's death. She was proud to have raised 11 children. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971 and took great pleasure in sharing her faith with others. She encouraged many over the years. She lived in Halsey/Brownsville for the last 49 years.

Carol is survived by children Julia Kunze of Virgin, Utah; Terry Ann Wheeler of Lebanon, Oregon; (Byron) Danny Shoemaker of Piedmont, Missouri; Chris Shoemaker of Utah; Sherry Tyler of Puyallup, Washington; Bobbie Arteg of Lebanon, Oregon; Nancy Arteg of Lebanon, Oregon; Heather Denman of Halsey, Oregon; Crystal Shoemaker of Lebanon, Oregon; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Shoemaker; her daughters Frances Jene Arteg of Lebanon, Oregon and Mary Ponce of Moorpark, California.

A zoom memorial will be held to honor Carol at a later date.


Published by Lebanon Express on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
Your mom was such a beautiful and loving woman. It was an honor to get to know her and see her amazing impact of caring for her family. I am blessed having known her since 1983. May your family heal from such a great loss. She was the hub of your family. I love all of you and will be in my prayers.
Todd Gestrin
March 17, 2021
