Charles David Peoples

November 2, 1954 – October 19, 2020

Charles David Peoples, 65, of Scio, died, October 19, 2020 after an accident on his farm doing what he loved. Charles was born November 2, 1954 in Lebanon. He was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1972. He then attended Klamath Community College and while serving, the University of Maryland.

Charles enlisted in the US Air Force in 1975, and served 20 years, and 8 months as Interior Electrician and Weapon Control Systems Mechanic working on F4 Airplanes. He was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; McChord Air Force Base, Washington; Bitburg Air Base, West Germany; George Air Force Base, California; Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea; and Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington where he retired in 1995 as a Master Sergeant. He took tours of duty in Rwanda, Saudi Arabia (Desert Storm), and Turkey.

He moved to Scio following his discharge and had worked locally at the Target Distribution Center and then 12 years as a Journeyman Electrician for Oregon State University. In his retirement he was a Forester of his property.

Charles was a multi-faceted man who enjoyed all aspects of this life: riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, rock hounding, rebuilding cars, Bible study (of special meaning to him Psalm 23), wildlife viewing, art, music, travel, managing his forest, knowledge and ideas, living a healthy lifestyle, and the company of his family. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Charles was a member of the Lacomb Bible Church and a former board member of the Gaines Irrigation Board.

He is survived by his partner: Ruth Ellen Bryan, sister: Terry Kay Crazy Bear, children and their spouses: Dion Oliver (Vicky) Peoples, Nathan William (Christina) Peoples, and Jennifer Dawn Peoples-Bennett (David Bennett), grandchildren: Malik Oliver Peoples, Ananda Vaughn Peoples, Jackson David Peoples, Samantha Kalani Peoples, Yost Robert Will Bennett and Huxley Charles Honest Bennett.

He was preceded in death by Father: Charles Oliver Peoples, Mother: Peggy Jane Peoples, Brothers: Timothy Wayne Peoples, and Mark Oliver Peoples.

Charles was laid to rest at the Lacomb Cemetery on October 22, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Linn County Fire and Rescue to help recent survivors of the Oregon Fires that struck the local community.

To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com