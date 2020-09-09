Connie Roene (Denos) Clifton

December 30, 1938 – August 31, 2020

Connie Roene Clifton, 81, of Lebanon, Oregon passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.She was born in Provo, Utah to Andreas "Andy" Denos and Veda (Godfrey) Denos.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Connie devoted her life to the service of others.

Connie grew up in Southern California. She lived in Yucaipa, Catalina Island, San Bernardino, and Big Bear Lake, California. She graduated from Big Bear Lake High School in 1957.

She enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Connie was a great storyteller and loved to sing. Connie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints and was active in the Relief Society and served many years as a Church Librarian.

In 1958, Connie married Ronald Gene Clifton. They had six children and lived in California until 1969.They moved to Milwaukie, Oregon and lived there until 1977 when Ron was transferred to Bend, Oregon, then relocated to Spokane, Washington in 1984 and returning to Milwaukie, Oregon in 1987.They lived there until moving to Lebanon to be closer to family in 2008.

Connie is survived by her brother Alonzo E. Denos of Carson City, Nevada, and her children Linda J. Hibler of Gladstone, Kathy R. Dunn of Spokane, Washington, Ronald A. Clifton of Lebanon, Dean W. Clifton of Spokane, Washington, and Kelly R. Clifton of Salem: 24 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela May Clifton and her husband Ronald Gene Clifton.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Sand Ridge Cemetery.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com