Donald Carl Osborn

January 19, 1952 – October 2, 2020

Donald C. Osborn, 68, passed away in Lebanon, Oregon on Friday, October 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Washington on January 19, 1952 to Carl and Sarah (Delany) Osborn.

Don joined the United States Army directly after high school. He served as a medic during the Vietnam War in Germany. After being discharged he became a certified nursing assistant before finding his passion as a surgical assistant to which he retired as.

In August of 1973, Don married his wife Rita in Walla Walla, Washington. Don took on Rita's six children as his own (David, Laurie, Brian, Don, Ted, and Cherie) before together having their daughter Christina. Don and his family moved to Albany, Lacomb, and then Lebanon and he was a member of the Methodist Church.

Don was best known for his love for fishing, barbequing, cutoff shorts and tie dye t-shirts, and mostly his devotion to his family.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rita; his seven children; his 15 grandchildren Quynh, Ngoc, Shane, Areigna, Quentin, Stephanie, Andrew, Alicia, Kyle, Carl, Jonathan, Jacob, Joshua, Kaley, and Casey; his 18 great-grandchildren Brandon, Jasmine, Liam, Conner, Revanna, Draven, Victoria, Katie, Layla, Jayden, Dante, Makayla, Ashton, Bailey, Emily, Leo, Sam, and Deacon; 1 great-great-grandchild Ilie; and his sister Lin Preston.

