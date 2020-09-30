Kenneth Dwayne Garrett

July 25, 1933 – September 23, 2020

Kenneth (Tex) Dwayne Garrett, 87, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away September 23, 2020.

Dwayne was born July 25, 1933 in Temple, Texas, to Rufus and Francis Garrett.

In 1948 the family moved to Lebanon, Oregon. Dwayne graduated from Lebanon High School in 1951. On October 25, 1952, he married his "Yellow Rose of Texas", Jean Emma Garrett, who survives.

A longtime resident of Lebanon, Dwayne worked as a millwright for 20+ years, while also operating farming and firewood businesses. He was active in the community as a member of Elks, Moose and Eagles Lodges, Master Gardener with OSU, and he loved fishing, especially in Alaska.

Dwayne was very personable, down-to-earth, and had a great sense of humor.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his son David; daughter Cynthia; Granddaughter Tami.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Jim) Moffat of Oregon; brother, Jerry (Peggy) Garrett of Arizona, sister, Alyce (Les) Sanders of Arizona; sister, Kay (Art) Helkey of Oregon; ten grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, October 2, from 4-7p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon, Oregon.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 3, at Providence Cemetery in Scio, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Red Cross or Convoy of Hope in his name. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com