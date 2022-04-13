Les David Seleen

August 31, 1952 - April 1, 2022

Les David Seleen, 69, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his daughters home in Lebanon, surrounded by his family. He was born in Burns to Theodore Robert and Betty Lou (Bridgeman) Seleen.

He was raised in Sweet Home, Oregon where he graduated from Sweet Home High school in 1970. Les then went on to work for G&H logging, until he was hired at Teledyne Wah Chang in 1974 where he retired in August 2020. He spent 46 years there and loved his job. He built so many friendships during that time and created life long relationships.

Les met Candace Louise Clark of Sweet Home, and they were married in October of 1972. They had three daughters, Crystal born in March of 1973, Daisy in January 1975, and Amy in June of 1976. They raised their family in Albany, Oregon. Les & Candy were married 25 years and separated in 1997. Les moved back to sweet home and stayed until a month before his death.

Les loved his girls, his grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was a member of the Sweet Home Elks Lodge and loved the community of Sweet Home. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, road trips, coast trips, wheeling & dealing vehicles, and was the life of any party.

He is survived by his daughters: Crystal Kimball and husband Bryan of Lebanon, Daisy Garber and husband Jeff of Sumpter, Oregon, Amy Roos and husband Nate of Puerto Rico; grandkids: Carter and Cole Kimball of Lebanon, Shea, Nikki and Faith Roos of Lebanon, Luke Garber of Sumpter, Oregon, and Halie Sadowsky of Baker City; great-grandkids: Nathan VanEpps and Prestlie Kimball and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Betty Seleen; brothers: Greg Seleen, Stan Seleen and sister Diane Seleen.

A celebration of life will be at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 22nd at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St., Sweet Home, OR 97386.

Private burial will be held at Crawfordsville cemetery.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com