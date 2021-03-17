Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lebanon Express
Lebanon Express Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis Eugene Walling
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Lewis Eugene Walling

August 2, 1966 - February 28, 2021

Lewis "Louie" Eugene Walling, 54, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. He was born in Salem to Dale Eugene and Jane Bernice (Mowdy) Walling.

During his younger years he lived in Salem, Stayton and Aumsville. He has lived in Sweet Home for the last 23 years.

Louie worked in a mill during his life several times. He also worked as a sandblaster, landscaping and installing gutters. He enjoyed working up a sweat with hard labor.

Fishing was a passion for Louie. He also loved plants, fish tanks, the Seahawks, Oregon Ducks and sitting by the lake for lunch after a scenic drive. Lately he enjoyed shooting guns. He was a prankster and loved to laugh.

Louie is survived by his mother Jane Bernice Mowdy of Graham, Washington; two brothers: Lloyd Walling, and Albert Sierra both of Lebanon; two sisters: JoAnn Wallling Schulz of Graham, Maria Sierra of Aumsville; loving partner Catherine Strange of Sweet Home; Catherine's children: Sabrina, Gregory, Devennie; and many grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Dale Eugene Walling on September 2, 1996.

Viewing will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Lebanon Express on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Joann walling
Family
February 22, 2022
Joann walling
Family
February 22, 2022
Joann walling
Family
February 22, 2022
It's almost been a year... life is different. We are helping each other.. But it's still individually a lonely feeling without your presence. Calmness only comes knowing your pain is no more. Miss you, love your sister
Joann walling
Family
February 22, 2022
Joann
March 17, 2021
Joann
March 17, 2021
I love you Louie!!!
Joann
March 17, 2021
I have been doing lots remembering... wishing I could call you today
Joann
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results