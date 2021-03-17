Lewis Eugene Walling

August 2, 1966 - February 28, 2021

Lewis "Louie" Eugene Walling, 54, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. He was born in Salem to Dale Eugene and Jane Bernice (Mowdy) Walling.

During his younger years he lived in Salem, Stayton and Aumsville. He has lived in Sweet Home for the last 23 years.

Louie worked in a mill during his life several times. He also worked as a sandblaster, landscaping and installing gutters. He enjoyed working up a sweat with hard labor.

Fishing was a passion for Louie. He also loved plants, fish tanks, the Seahawks, Oregon Ducks and sitting by the lake for lunch after a scenic drive. Lately he enjoyed shooting guns. He was a prankster and loved to laugh.

Louie is survived by his mother Jane Bernice Mowdy of Graham, Washington; two brothers: Lloyd Walling, and Albert Sierra both of Lebanon; two sisters: JoAnn Wallling Schulz of Graham, Maria Sierra of Aumsville; loving partner Catherine Strange of Sweet Home; Catherine's children: Sabrina, Gregory, Devennie; and many grandchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Dale Eugene Walling on September 2, 1996.

Viewing will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com